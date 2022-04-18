

With each passing day, the talented cast of Netflix’s Sex Education linger on the verge of aging out of their roles as high school teenagers. Asa Butterfield, who stars as the lovable, but awkward Otis Milburn, is well aware of this fact, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready for the show to end just yet.

While in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the British actor confessed that while he knows the show can’t go on forever, he’s “not in a hurry to leave”.

“I don’t know how long they’ll want us to go. I know no one wants it to go on forever because it’s a coming-of-age story and people eventually have to come of age. You can’t just keep coming of age because then where’s the ending? Where’s the resolution? So ‘I don’t know’ is my answer. We’ll have to wait and see. I love the show and everyone involved – the cast and crew – and we have a lot of fun. So I have a great time and I’m not in a hurry to leave.”

The coming-of-age comedy-drama series has been a hit since it premiered on the streaming platform in 2019. It follows the lives of the students of the fictional Moordale Secondary School, and all their experiences with sex, love, and intimacy.

The first three seasons of Sex Education are available to stream on Netflix, and a fourth season was announced in Sept. 2021. Butterfield’s career took off long before his role in the acclaimed series though. He has starred in several successful films since childhood, and most recently led two British horror films this year: Flux Gourmet and the Netflix film Choose or Die, released on April 15.