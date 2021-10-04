Shang-Chi Director Helming Action Comedy Series For Disney Plus

Destin Daniel Cretton was always going to be a man in demand after the success of his Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has been dominating the box office for last month and enjoying the critical acclaim to back up its commercial accolades.

As per Deadline, the filmmaker has settled on his next project already, and he’s staying in business with both Disney and the comic book genre. The Mouse House have ordered American Born Chinese straight to series on streaming, which is an action comedy based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Cretton will executive produce alongside Bob’s Burgers alum Kevlin Yu and his brother Charles, with the siblings also part of the producorial team and the latter set as showrunner. The premise follows Jin Wang, a teenager struggling with the trials and tribulations of high school.

On the first day of the new academic year, he meets a foreign student and somehow becomes embroiled in a battle between Chinese mythological gods with the fate of the universe at stake. That’s a hell of a concept, and the creative team is brimming with names well-versed in action, comedy and fantasy, making American Born Chinese a hot property for Disney Plus.