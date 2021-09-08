Shang-Chi Has The MCU’s Highest-Ever Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to critical acclaim, with none of the franchise’s movies having scored lower than 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, a phenomenal achievement when you consider the superhero saga is now 25 installments deep. Looking at the numbers, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already being lauded as one of the best ever, despite only hitting theaters last Friday.

At the time of writing, Destin Daniel Cretton’s comic book blockbuster holds a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93%, which is tied with Thor: Ragnarok, putting it behind only Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man in the pecking order. However, audiences have deemed it worthy of 98%, which places Shang-Chi at the head of the pack.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

While Rotten Tomatoes scores often tend to dip over time, it’s still another feather in Shang-Chi‘s cap for the time being. Spider-Man: Far From Home held the previous high at 95%, with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy on 92%. When you factor in a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, star Simu Liu had every right to mock his detractors using one of his own stock photos.

Having been confirmed as the MCU’s newest Avenger, the good news just keeps on coming for the latest marquee name to debut in the world’s most popular film and television franchise, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings riding a wave of commercial success and adulation from fans and critics.