Sharon Carter Will Reportedly Return In [SPOILERS]

Anything that comes slapped with the Marvel Cinematic Universe branding is pored over and dissected by fans all over the world, and it’s now reached a point where major reveals don’t carry as much weight as they should. Even the minutiae is so heavily analyzed that twists and turns don’t mean a great deal anymore, when countless theories supporting and explaining them often arrive weeks ahead of time.

A very recent case in point is the unmasking of Sharon Carter as the Power Broker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s finale. She’d been an important if peripheral presence throughout the series, but most of the fanbase were fully expecting her to be revealed as the big bad pulling the strings behind the Flag Smashers all along. In fact, Emily VanCamp was even asked directly in an interview several weeks ago if Sharon was the Power Broker, which she laughed off before immediately diverting the line of inquiry elsewhere.

It may not have been a surprise in the end, but it does at least set the former Agent 13 up to have a significant role in the MCU moving forward. In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Anthony Mackie was getting his own Captain America movie long before it was confirmed yesterday – that Sharon Carter will be utilizing her S.H.I.E.L.D. contacts and connections to wreak havoc in Secret Invasion.

There’s already been speculation that she’ll turn out to have been a Skrull all along, using her position of power and influence to destabilize events as part of the slow-burning infiltration of Earth, and while we couldn’t confirm whether or not that’ll be the case in the end, we have been told that VanCamp will nonetheless play a significant part in Secret Invasion‘s narrative.