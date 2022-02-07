‘She-Hulk’ director confirms series will have lots of comedy with heart

She-Hulk (depicted in the show logo as She/Hulk) is coming to Disney Plus later this year, and director Kat Coiro confirms it will be on the lighter side of the MCU streaming service offerings.

WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all interspersed jokes with darker moments. Comments Coiro recently made to The Wrap, however, indicate that the five episodes she directed will more closely resemble earlier Marvel movies, by making viewers laugh and feel good at the exact same time.

“Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch,” she told the outlet. “It’s what I love to work with. The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas and you have very comedic films. We are definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it is still Marvel land.”

Coiro went on to note she could not say whether the show would last for another season, and joked that only Kevin Feige knew the answer to that question. She is focused on one season at a time, and said she would take it from there.

She-Hulk will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. The character, a cousin of Bruce Banner, received her powers through a transfusion of his blood. Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Tim Roth will return as Emil Blonsky/Abomination after briefly returning in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.