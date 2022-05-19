She-Hulk fans desperate for universe-shattering crossover

The first trailer for Marvel’s She-Hulk is out, with the Disney Plus series offering its first peek at the upcoming show. But the big news story is the fan requests for a massive crossover with another legal drama.

The reaction has been mixed to the trailer itself, with more hornyposting than genuine discussion over what the trailer showcases. The obvious comparisons for fans have been to Marvel’s Daredevil, and to Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul. Yes, people want Saul and She-Hulk to work on a case together.

It all began innocently, with the official Better Call Saul Twitter account responding to Marvel’s reveal.

All the best people are lawyers and that's a fact — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) May 18, 2022

“All the best people are lawyers and that’s a fact”, it tweeted to much joy from fans. Better Call Saul has ran for six seasons, and is currently in the midst of its final season.

Fans are loving this, with responses proving the appetite is out there for a universe-shattering crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Breaking Bad’s extended universe. Maybe it’s time for a Daredevil / She-Hulk / Saul Goodman series?

Need a Saul Goodman-She-Hulk crossover like right now. — Robert Wolkenbrod (@WolkenRob) May 18, 2022

The colab we want — FPLspongevegana(4%) (@SpongeVegana) May 18, 2022

She-Hulk’s trailer had a decent first 24 hours, with 14 million views on YouTube. It’s chump change in comparison to the trailers for films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but is consistent with other Disney Plus shows like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel.

Anticipation will continue to build before She-Hulk launches, with its premiere set for Aug. 17. Maybe we will get at very least a bit of recognition of Better Call Saul in the series?