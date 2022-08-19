‘She-Hulk’ showrunner would be shocked if she didn’t become an Avenger

During the earliest days of development on the series that would ultimately arrive on our screens as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it was reported that casting calls outlined future Avengers membership for whoever ended up being cast as Jennifer Walters.

Now that Tatiana Maslany has officially made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the fourth wall-breaking lawyer, fans are already completely on board with having it happen. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars set to round out the Multiverse Saga in spectacular fashion just six months apart in May and November of 2025, too, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to need all the help they can get.

Thankfully, She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao seems supremely confident that it’s an inevitability. In fact, she even revealed to Deadline’s Hero Nation Podcast that she’d be shocked if it didn’t happen.

“One of the things that happen in She-Hulk is… there are all these things that are said, some of which are germane to her living in that world and these would be things that are said. But there’s that scene outside the prison where she goes to see Abomination and the report’s like ‘we heard she’s been rejected from the Avengers.’ I would be shocked if they didn’t start putting her in the movies, especially the group team-up movies.”

While there’s no rule that says every new hero introduced into the MCU needs to join the ranks of the S.H.I.E.L.D.-approved unit, the climactic showdown of Endgame showed that it’ll happen anyway. With Maslany’s She-Hulk co-star Mark Ruffalo teasing that Secret Wars will blow the Infinity Saga’s final chapter out of the water, there’s virtually no chance the big guy’s gamma-radiated cousin doesn’t get that call.