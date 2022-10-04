‘She-Hulk’ slanderers reveal the exact moment they gave up on the show

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn’t shy about poking the hornet’s nest. In most episodes, Jen deals with sexism in one form or another, with the show explicitly crafted to have a feminist agenda, taking direct aim at furious internet misogynists. And, as you can imagine, some comic book fans reacted to that like a vampire being sprayed with holy water.

Now, a fan on r/MarvelStudios is listing the reasons he’s stopped watching the show:

The key word in all that is “misandry”, which is a gigantic dog-whistle about the writer’s true views. Then there’s the criticism of the “all-female” writers’ room and the complaint that Jen has to deal with a “non-stop parade of male assholes”. Judging by the reaction of female fans of the show, what she has to cope with is all too relatable.

Fortunately, the replies are quick to call this out, with one of the best saying that if you feel called out, you might be the problem:

Others say that in the midst of an ocean of superhero media targeted at 18 to 35-year-old men, there’s more than enough room for a show aimed at women:

And there’s the familiar double standard of trashing women heroes for their flaws while forgiving their male counterparts for the exact same thing:

Another good insight is that She-Hulk is intended to be a bright n’ breezy comedy show rather than a superhero epic, much in line with her various Marvel comics series:

We’re not holding up She-Hulk as a perfect TV show, but we look forward to each episode as Tatiana Maslany is great in it, and it reliably makes us laugh out loud a few times each week. On top of that, we’re getting some fun Marvel universe characters we wouldn’t see elsewhere.

Plus, this week’s episode will almost certainly feature Daredevil, so that’ll be fun.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.