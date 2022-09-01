This week’s ‘She-Hulk’ fires a direct shot at internet misogynists and fans are loving it

Whenever Marvel Studios puts out a movie or TV show featuring a female hero the usual suspects always crawl out of the woodwork to complain. Captain Marvel set the tone with a sustained hate campaign against Brie Larson and a now predictable round of review-bombing, but we’ve since a barrage of online vitriol directed at Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel.

So it was with precisely zero surprise that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is explicitly designed as a “female-centric” show dealing with sexism, is getting the same treatment. But idiots online are as predictable as the tide, and She-Hulk has just proved they’ve seen them coming.

In the just-released third episode we see the public’s reaction to She-Hulk, which predicts almost to the word the ‘manosphere’ criticism: “they took the Hulk’s manhood away”, “I have no problem with female heroes, just saying make your own”, “why are you turning every superhero into a girl?” Check it out:

As you can imagine, fans of the show are totally here for this:

They did not just called out, but they straight up dog piled the incels that complained about She-Hulk this episode.



Ahaha 💀💀…I’m not ready to see people complain when I wake up tomorrow. — Alex (She/Her) (@VariantMasu) September 1, 2022

She-Hulk took so many jabs at the incels, that episode was great #SheHulk — isaac, the pogfox (@superpawger) September 1, 2022

Oh She-Hulk ate you sexist CBM fans up lmao. Stay mad — Perseph (@KateDensonLvr) September 1, 2022

SHE-HULK MAKING FUN OF THE MEN THAT CANT STAND FEMALE SUPERHEROES I LOVR THIS — em (@BISOMBRAA) September 1, 2022

all of those tweets complaining about a she-hulk and how we dont need another female superhero, let alone a female hulk. they're calling you losers out lmfaoooo — lindsay | SHE-HULK SPOILERS (@makkariswift) September 1, 2022

She-Hulk is delivering a roundhouse kick to the hornet’s nest on this one, so expect a deluge of YouTube videos of overweight bald men ranting into the camera against a background of plastic anime girl dolls and unopened action figures very soon.

But, honestly, after the show’s cast and crew have had so much unwarranted hate spewed over them, we’re happy to see them punching back so hard.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.