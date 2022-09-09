‘She-Hulk’ star celebrates the instant popularity of everyone’s new favorite character

Warning: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to follow.

Episode two brought us Abomination, episode three brought us Wong, the Wrecking Crew, and Megan Thee Stallion, but episode four of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced us to a character that just might take the cake as the show’s most iconic newcomer.

The character in question is Madisynn King, a party-happy New Yorker who found herself flung through a series of terrifying alternate dimensions before becoming best friends with Wong, however reluctant the latter party was about it.

Ginger Gonzaga, who portrays She-Hulk’s best friend and coworker Nikki Ramos on the show, heaped all the praise in the world on Madisynn’s character, whose ditzy-party-girl ethos and subsequent screen presence had many a viewer roaring with laughter.

The character’s actress, Patty Guggenheim (Tosh.0, Florida Girls), responded in kind to the shoutout, with another responder thanking her for bringing a spark of joy to an otherwise difficult time for the United Kingdom.

Fair to say you're helping the UK a lot at the moment #Madisynn — Phil 💙 (@PhiltheFlipper) September 9, 2022

Others quickly started piling in to the conversation, championing Madisynn as humanity’s best hope against Kang the Conqueror and demanding a rebrand to the “Madisynn Cinematic Universe.”

Can we call it the #Madisynn Cinematic Universe now?@patriscuit — celticwolff (@Keralesaw) September 9, 2022

I predict Madisynn is going to be the one to defeat #Kang & save the universe — Matthew (@MatthewXThomas2) September 9, 2022

One other user made an extra special mention of her iconic first meeting with Wong (whom she now affectionately refers to as “Wongers”), when she was dropped on his couch after making a blood pact with a demon, a still-beating heart dripping in her hand. And after she promptly spoiled The Sopranos for him, Wong sprung into action to ensure that no innocent, Sopranos-spoiling citizens would have to suffer through inter-dimensional travel again.

is everyone going to ignore the fact that she was HOLDING A HUMAN HEART 😱 — Klovar Madisynn fan💚 (@Klovar) September 9, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until the show’s conclusion on October 13.