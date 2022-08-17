‘She-Hulk’ star reveals that she auditioned, and was rejected, for ‘Venom’

While Tatiana Maslany might be gearing up to debut in the MCU as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law later this week the star has opened up about another Marvel film that she tried out for — Sony’s Venom.

During an appearance on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast, Maslany said to host Scott Aukerman that she had been trying to join the Marvel film universe for some time and a part of this was auditioning to play Venom’s girlfriend.

The role that she had tried out for was Anne Weying known as She-Venom, the role that was ultimately played by Michelle Williams in the 2018 film. She joked that she wouldn’t be playing Eddie Brock’s girlfriend, instead just Venom the Symbiotes.

Going further Maslany was pressed on any other Marvel roles that she had attempted to land over the years and while she shared that there was another that did not work out, she said that she is quite happy playing She-Hulk.

She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 18. Maslany’s character Jennifer Walters will be the main protagonist of the series as she learns to live with her new She-Hulk persona and powers.

The show held its premiere earlier this week and earlier reactions suggest that it will add a comedic breath of fresh air to the MCU when it lands.

While we may never get to see Maslany in the Venom movie universe fans can rejoice over the fact we are just days away from seeing her show up inside the MCU.