First wave of ‘She-Hulk’ reactions praise a comedic breath of fresh air for the MCU

As tends to be the case with every Marvel Cinematic Universe project, this week’s debuting Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum, although not all of it has been of the wholly enthusiastic and unanimously positive variety.

Some fans are desperately hoping any kinks in the questionable CGI used to bring Tatiana Maslany’s title hero to life are ironed out before the first episode drops on Thursday, while concerns have been raised about the possible watering down and dilution of Charlie Cox’s dark and dangerous Daredevil.

On the plus side, the first wave of reactions to She-Hulk have dropped online following last night’s premiere event, and while few of the potential bugbears are addressed directly, it sounds like the show is set to deliver a breath of comedic fresh air to the MCU, which is less oxymoronic than it sounds given the franchise’s heavy reliance on quips, gags, and one-liners.

I’ll start out my thoughts on #SheHulk by saying Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters is an absolute revelation. The first episode is a bit of a slow burner, but the show grows stronger with every instalment. The mid credit scenes are perhaps the most amusing ones in Marvel history. pic.twitter.com/qHz7NRGGcN — yasmine!! (@byebyebucky) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk is another hit for Marvel. The cast, especially Tatiana Maslany, is great and the show itself is very funny. While the show plays it safe and doesn't take big risks, I still had loads of fun with it. Can't wait to see the rest!@MarvelStudiosCA @SheHulkOfficial pic.twitter.com/34AJ9ERc1L — BSL 🔜 #TIFF22 🧩 (@bigscreenleaks) August 16, 2022

Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules! pic.twitter.com/Sx3cDTVUa4 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk social media embargo has lifted!



I love #TatianaMaslany in this show SO MUCH

💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚



but creatively the show is SUPER sloppy

& focuses more on feminism than superheroes



I HOPE IT FINDS AN AUDIENCE

AND CAN MAKE THE NIELSEN TOP TEN! 😅#Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/88l4Fx4LAY — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 16, 2022

New 'She-Hulk' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

#SheHulk is simply stellar. It starts off fast,really fast, but as it went on it grew on me, and is easily one of my favorite MCU shows. The setting is pretty grounded but it does a great job at establishing itself in the MCU in a way that’s both respectful to the MCU, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NCJPM1D5Le — Elijah Boxhill (@OpticalCinema) August 16, 2022

I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of. pic.twitter.com/4Z8jAe293L — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) August 16, 2022

I’ve seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk! 💚💚💚💚



It’s hilarious, fun & silly! I enjoyed the unique way they’re telling this superhero origin story & it’s perfect for #DisneyPlus. #Marvel @MarvelStudios 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pABzRlHjSD — POC Culture Wakanda Forever (@POCculture) August 16, 2022

A half-hour legal comedy marks the latest stage in Kevin Feige’s masterplan to spin his creation off in as many different creative directions as possible, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sounding as if it’s largely managed to hit the mark. We’re still curious to see how diehard MCU fans react, though, given that they can often be a tough audience to please, and they’re certainly not above nitpicking anything that tickles their displeasure.

Either way, we can sleep easy knowing that Maslany is poised to knock it out of the park, even though we could have guessed that one ourselves given her immense talent.