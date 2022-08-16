First wave of ‘She-Hulk’ reactions praise a comedic breath of fresh air for the MCU
As tends to be the case with every Marvel Cinematic Universe project, this week’s debuting Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum, although not all of it has been of the wholly enthusiastic and unanimously positive variety.
Some fans are desperately hoping any kinks in the questionable CGI used to bring Tatiana Maslany’s title hero to life are ironed out before the first episode drops on Thursday, while concerns have been raised about the possible watering down and dilution of Charlie Cox’s dark and dangerous Daredevil.
On the plus side, the first wave of reactions to She-Hulk have dropped online following last night’s premiere event, and while few of the potential bugbears are addressed directly, it sounds like the show is set to deliver a breath of comedic fresh air to the MCU, which is less oxymoronic than it sounds given the franchise’s heavy reliance on quips, gags, and one-liners.
A half-hour legal comedy marks the latest stage in Kevin Feige’s masterplan to spin his creation off in as many different creative directions as possible, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sounding as if it’s largely managed to hit the mark. We’re still curious to see how diehard MCU fans react, though, given that they can often be a tough audience to please, and they’re certainly not above nitpicking anything that tickles their displeasure.
Either way, we can sleep easy knowing that Maslany is poised to knock it out of the park, even though we could have guessed that one ourselves given her immense talent.