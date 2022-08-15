Watch: New ‘She-Hulk’ promo introduces Tatiana Maslany’s Attorney at Law

Daredevil’s got some competition in the legal department as the MCU is about to introduce its latest superhero lawyer. Yes, it’s officially She-Hulk week as the first episode of the newest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus drops in just a couple of days. And to mark the incoming premiere, a new promo for the show puts the emphasis on the Attorney at Law part of the title and reminds us that Jennifer Walters has a day-job, too.

The new promo — as narrated by star Tatiana Maslany — takes the form of a tongue-in-cheek commercial for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway, the lawfirm that Jen works for which specializes in defending superpowered individuals. Like the ad’s catchy slogan says, she goes green, so you can get green (that means money). Watch it via the tweet below:

She goes green, so you can get green! 💵



Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming Thursday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WDpFuqwEKo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2022

And, yes, if you’re wondering, “1-877-SHE-HULK” is a live number and has been so since earlier this summer. If you give it a call, you may even get through to the Jade Giantess herself…

This promo sums up multiple angles of the series in one. A) that She-Hulk is a full-on legal-flavored show. B) that it will not take itself too seriously whatsoever. And C) that the show will also explore Jen becoming something of a celebrity thanks to her transformation into a seven-feet green-skinned amazon. A lot of fun will come from that, but it’ll also allow for some exploration of more serious, real-world themes.

One thing we do know that’ll come out of Jen’s work is a plotline that will see her have to act as defense attorney to Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth, returning for the first time in the flesh since The Incredible Hulk), despite him having previously attempted to kill her cousin. Speaking of, expect Mark Ruffalo to have a key supporting role as Bruce Banner.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicks off its 9×30 minute run on Disney Plus this Thursday — not Wednesday, Thursday! — Aug. 18.