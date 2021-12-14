‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany ponders hilariously raunchy superpower

Tatiana Maslany will play the titular role in the Disney Plus series She-Hulk coming to the streaming platform next year. The series will expand the lore of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and see Tim Roth return as the Abomination, a character who briefly appeared in Shang-Chi, but other than that has not been in the regular MCU rotation since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Now we’re getting some rather niche insights into the extended lore of the show, billed as a full-blown half-hour legal comedy in which the heroine will even be making some Deadpool-style fourth-wall-breaking addresses to Marvel Boss Kevin Feige.

The comedic stylings of the show are largely under wraps at the moment, along with the finer plot details. However, that did not stop the show’s star from speculating in regard to what possible bathroom dilemmas the character might have.

In the show, Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, is a lawyer specializing in superhumans and is the cousin of Bruce Banner. Like Bruce, she can transform into a large and powerful green-hued version of herself.

This characteristic recently led the Scott Hasn’t Seen podcast co-host Shaun Diston to suggest to his guest, Maslany, to have “a big sh*t scene” for humorous effect, reports TheDirect.

Maslany then wondered, in response to this joke, whether “the sh*ts also transform” when the character changes in size from “little poops” or big ones.

“If she’s She-Hulk, and she’s like, ‘I have to sh*t,’ and then she accidentally transforms mid-sh*t, does it shrink?” Malsay wondered.

We’ll have to see if the humor in She-Hulk is as raunchy as the musings of its star when it premieres on Disney Plus when the show premieres sometime in 2022.