‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany shares her thoughts on joining the MCU

The MCU is expanding and with each new project comes new characters making their entrance into the universe. With She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany is set to make her debut as Jennifer Walters and it would seem to have been a nerve-wracking experience.

During an interview with SFX Magazine via The Direct, Maslany shared insight into her decision to join the project explaining that she “prizes character over everything.”

“I’ve always sort of been nervous to step into a world like this because I prize character over everything, and I just didn’t know how much that would exist in bigger projects. But when I read the pilot, this was such an unexpected take on a superhero story. It’s so human. There’s really great explorations of the mundanity of life, in really great ways. And also, it’s speaking to something that I’m really interested in, which is when you suddenly start getting seen as something; then you’re seen as one thing, and you become commodified as that thing. What this show does, but in a funny and unexpected way, is deal with this idea.”

Maslany has also spoken about her experience auditioning for the role. She says that the first audition took place over Zoom and she had no clue who was present to see it. Later, the star met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and was able to vet any reservations she had about joining the show.

One of these concerns would seem to have ultimately led to writer Jessica Gao coming on board to pen the script.

“The fact that he got Jessica Gao to write the script; that her pitch was the one that grabbed him. It’s so irreverent, and it’s so risky and fun and funny. I think was a really big indicator for me. But also, when you talk to Kevin, he’s just like a big nerd. He loves movies, and is excited by storytelling and is really curious to try things out.”

Fans don’t have long before they can check out She-Hulk for themselves as the show is next up on Disney Plus’ Marvel release schedule. The show will premiere on Aug. 17, 2022.