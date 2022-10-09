‘She-Hulk’ theory hints that the finale has major revelations in store for one key character

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a fun show in no small part because it doesn’t take itself so seriously. It’s an interesting character study of She-Hulk and her life, which has been amped up by a number of fun cameos (Leap-Frog, anyone?) as well as supporting characters whose presence in the series hasn’t gone unnoticed.

One such character is Jennifer Walters’ friend Nikki Ramos and fans think she is hiding a big secret.

Screengrab from Disney Plus

Over on the subreddit r/FanTheories, one user has singled her out and raised the possibility that maybe there is more about her than meets the eye.

According to the theory, Nikki has some pretty witchy motives for standing by Jennifer Walters and motivating her to embrace her Hulky self.

That’s one pretty out-there theory, but could it be true? One fan thinks it’s unlikely, arguing that it wouldn’t make sense for a witch to be friends with Walters before she was Hulk, especially since she wouldn’t know it was going to happen.

But what if Agatha was always interested in getting her hands on Bruce’s blood and Jen joining the Hulk tree was just an additional perk?

Another user doesn’t buy it and just thinks Nikki is exactly what she seems. But wouldn’t Marvel want us to believe that if the company was trying to keep fans from figuring it out?

What if she wasn’t a witch but something else entirely? As per another theory, Nikki “could be a Skrull.” Well, now that’s a thinker!

Others can’t help but stick to MCU’s golden rule when it comes to sidekicks.

This comment prompted the writer of the original post to clarify their comment and explain how the potential reveal would affect the MCU moving forward.

Given the mind-numbing twist the last episode of She-Hulk took, there is nothing the MCU can’t do. So, if Nikki does end up being a witch, a Skrull, or even a mutant, fans will not be surprised. Either way, we’ll find out when the final episode of the season airs on Oct. 13 on Disney Plus.