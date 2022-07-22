‘She-Hulk’ viral marketing lets you call the big green lawyer herself

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is shaping up to be a very different kind of superhero series. Billed as a “half-hour legal comedy” by Marvel, it’ll take inspiration from classic comic book arcs, and show Tatiana Maslany’s lead character attempting to balance life as an ambitious lawyer with being a giant gamma radiation-fueled green colossus.

The Disney Plus premiere is now less than a month away, and this weekend there’ll be a big promotional push at San Diego Comic-Con. Dotted around the convention are ads for the show featuring a number to call, and if you tap in those digits, you get this voice message.

Here’s the full recorded message from #SheHulk when you call the number on the new #SDCC poster! pic.twitter.com/dfwRBml7Kd — She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) July 22, 2022

The message explains the role of GLK&H’s “superhuman law division”, saying that they cater for heroic clients who’ve been fined for damaging cities while trying to protect them. There’s also a little jab at Tony Stark, asking callers if they “accidentally created a sentient robot who got the feels and tried to destroy the world?”.

But this is all a prelude to Marvel Studios’ “mega-panel” in Hall H tomorrow. Fans are hoping for some exciting new announcements, but one thing we can probably bank on is a new She-Hulk trailer. Series star Jameela Jamil has confirmed her attendance tomorrow, and we expect Tatiana Maslany to join her.

The first She-Hulk trailer was met with a blizzard of criticism for the quality of the CGI, so it’ll be interesting to see whether any new footage looks noticeably different.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney on August 17, 2022.