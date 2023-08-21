‘She knew, she just didn’t want to believe’: An age-old Ahsoka question has a perfectly reasonable answer

'Star Wars' fans analyze the tension between what Ahsoka knew and what she was willing to acknowledge about a certain Jedi.

Star Wars fans are using their formidable powers of analysis to unravel an enigmatic mystery about Ahsoka Tano.

One fan expressed their incredulity in the r/StarWars subreddit regarding Ahsoka’s cognitive dissonance concerning Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into Darth Vader, especially given that she had been forewarned by Darth Maul.

The inconsistency between Ahsoka’s existing assumptions about Anakin and the new reality of who he had become created an internal conflict. Ahsoka’s intense denial was matched only by her filial love for Anakin. She struggled to come to terms with the painful truth that the mentor she held in high esteem had become compartmentalized within the psyche of a sinister new identity. In the immortal words of Mark Twain, “Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt.”

Ahsoka’s dilemma resonated with fans, who pointed out that she could not fathom that Anakin was capable of such total treachery.

One Redditor sympathized with Ahsoka, pointing out the anguish of accepting the cold, hard truth.

Anyone who has experienced an absolute betrayal by a loved one knows the crushing grief and vain longing left in its wake.

Another fan suggested that Ahsoka saw Vader as a distinct entity separate from Anakin, one that had taken possession of her friend.

Still another Redditor analyzed Vader through the lens of object relations theory, uncovering some psychological defenses that may have been at play for him to betray himself and those who loved him so completely.

Anakin Skywalker let down his wife, friends, the Jedi Order, and the galaxy he had vowed to protect. Yet, his most profound betrayal was to himself, succumbing to the allure of the dark side in a futile attempt to relieve his overwhelming fear. Like Padme, Ahsoka knew and trusted the facade Anakin projected to the world. Her shock was palpable when the shadow aspect of Anakin took over.