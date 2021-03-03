Sherlock Creator Developing New Horror Thriller Series For Amazon

Amazon has greenlit a new thriller series called The Devil’s Hour from the creators behind the BBC’s Sherlock and Dracula.

It seems that award-winning producer Steven Moffat is trying his best to keep busy these days. As reported by Deadline, not only is the writer working on an adaptation of Time Traveler’s Wife for HBO, he’s also helming another project for Amazon; a horror-thriller series that centers around a woman named Lucy who wakes up exactly at 3:33 am every night. Lucy comes from a troubled family and somehow gets linked to a series of local murders. Now, the character has to find a way to prove her innocence and put an end to her misery.

A new thriller with a mysterious plot, dark settings, horror elements, and a none too ordinary character seems to bear all the makings of yet another brilliant story by Steven Moffat. And considering his style of building on suspense until the last moment, it’s safe to say that we’re in for an intriguing ride. Though apparently, screenwriter Tom Moran will also tag along for this project, but whether Moffat’s best friend and long-time collaborator Mark Gatiss is also aboard is unclear at this point.

The writer is best known for his work on Doctor Who and Sherlock. He worked as showrunner on the former from 2010 t0 2017 and created the latter with Gatiss in 2010, which rose to global critical acclaim and prominence almost immediately after the debut of its first season. Moffat’s latest project involved an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel, Dracula, in the form of a three-episode mini-series that ran on BBC One and Netflix in January 2020.

With luck, the Sherlock creator will once again manage to captivate viewers with another witty and intricate narrative, though since Amazon has just ordered The Devil’s Hour, it’ll certainly be a while until we hear more about the project.