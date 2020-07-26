Sherlock Fans Celebrate The Hit BBC Show On Its 10th Anniversary

The game began a whole decade ago today! Sherlock Holmes is nearly 150 years old, but ten years ago the BBC reimagined the Great Detective for a whole new generation and made an icon of him all over again. Sherlock made mega-stars out of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman and spawned one of the internet’s most dedicated fandoms. And this Saturday, July 25th, that fandom is remembering the hit detective show on its 10th anniversary.

Sherlock kicked off on this very day in 2010 with “A Study in Pink,” a retelling of the very first Holmes novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle from the minds of Doctor Who writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. From there on, it aired 12 more feature-length episodes until 2017 when the series went on indefinite hiatus due to the enormously busy careers of its stars – Cumberbatch and Freeman can both be found in the MCU nowadays, for example, though they’ve yet to share the screen again.

Here are just a few of the reactions going around from Sherlock fans on this very special day…

First of all, let’s honor Cumberbatch’s super-sleuth himself AKA the one with the scarf.

10 YEARS OF SHERLOCK. the one with the scarf #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/bsYPUgGkud — lichtblickpink (@lichtblickpink) July 25, 2020

We are all that shocked otter today – how has it been 10 years?!

I am startled to realize that it's TEN YEARS TODAY since episode 1 of #Sherlock was on TV. Fandoms come and go, but this one inspired me to create lots of silly stuff and most importantly, brought me some excellent friends, for which I can't thank it enough. Cheers, folks! 🍸 pic.twitter.com/7qNwYFAqZc — RedScharlach (@redfacts) July 25, 2020

Everyone and anyone can call 221B Baker Street home.

So, here we are! 10 years of this awesome series that touched us in many different ways. Everyone is entitled a safe place in 221B Baker Street 🕵🏻‍♂️👨🏻‍💻🐝❤#Sherlock #10YearsOfSherlock #SherlockHolmes #SherlockBBC pic.twitter.com/ZHTcgMY78f — Helaina || #TheGameIsSTILLOn (@helainaideas) July 25, 2020

You can’t.

Some are looking back at their favorite season. What’s yours?

Looking back at a decade of #Sherlock and reminiscing on my favourite Sherlock season 3. There’s a reason why they won multiple Emmys for this in 2014. Writing, editing, directing, & acting were exceptional beyond anticipation. Hoping Mofftiss can craft another season like this! pic.twitter.com/O3XzR3O1vt — CUMBERPORN (@cumberporn) July 25, 2020

And let’s not forget about Lestrade.

#Sherlock revolutionized and reimagined a LOT of things about the ACD stories and modern TV drama but we'll forever be most grateful to them for asking "Hey – what if, instead of the usual 'rat-faced' and a bit thick, we made Lestrade gorgeous?"😉 #10YearsOfSherlock #RupertGraves pic.twitter.com/iOgIKKeO3O — Rupert Graves Fans (@GravesDiggers) July 25, 2020

Fans will be forever grateful.

Happy 10th anniversary, #Sherlock – thank you for the laughs and tears, the music and Speedy's 💛 Meeting amazing fans, discovering great actors and actresses … I'll forever be grateful for this TV series. pic.twitter.com/apivMXXKD9 — WestRebekka (@westrebekka) July 25, 2020

It’s more than a TV show for some.

The show that has helped me through so much these as ten years, Sherlock just isn't a TV show for me its my life saver. Thank you Benedict for bring Sherlock in to my life 💜❤💙#Sherlock #BenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/sz5xCeIxnd — Lucie ‎ ‎۞ (@thecumberbum) July 24, 2020

The game is still on!

And here’s something you won’t want to miss. Mark Gatiss has filmed a special message to mark Sherlock‘s anniversary – in character as Sherlock’s older, smarter brother, Mycroft!

Mark Gatiss returns as Mycroft Holmes to mark 10 years since his brother Sherlock’s adventures were brought to the screen. Video courtesy of Chinese streaming service Youku.#Sherlock #10YearsOfSherlock @MarkGatiss pic.twitter.com/gIlOXZfGkQ — Sherlock 24/7 (@Sherlock_247) July 25, 2020

Sherlock isn’t returning anytime soon, but Moffat and Gatiss haven’t ruled out the possibility of season 5 happening in a few years’ time. Cumberbatch has said he’d love to play the character into his 50s in the past, too. We’ll have to be patient, then, but we might not have seen Sherlock‘s last bow just yet.