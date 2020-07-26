Home / tv

Sherlock Fans Celebrate The Hit BBC Show On Its 10th Anniversary

By 2 hours ago
x

The game began a whole decade ago today! Sherlock Holmes is nearly 150 years old, but ten years ago the BBC reimagined the Great Detective for a whole new generation and made an icon of him all over again. Sherlock made mega-stars out of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman and spawned one of the internet’s most dedicated fandoms. And this Saturday, July 25th, that fandom is remembering the hit detective show on its 10th anniversary.

Sherlock kicked off on this very day in 2010 with “A Study in Pink,” a retelling of the very first Holmes novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle from the minds of Doctor Who writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. From there on, it aired 12 more feature-length episodes until 2017 when the series went on indefinite hiatus due to the enormously busy careers of its stars – Cumberbatch and Freeman can both be found in the MCU nowadays, for example, though they’ve yet to share the screen again.

Here are just a few of the reactions going around from Sherlock fans on this very special day…

First of all, let’s honor Cumberbatch’s super-sleuth himself AKA the one with the scarf.

We are all that shocked otter today – how has it been 10 years?!

Everyone and anyone can call 221B Baker Street home.

You can’t.

Some are looking back at their favorite season. What’s yours?

And let’s not forget about Lestrade.

Sherlock Season 4 Gallery
1 of 43
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Fans will be forever grateful.

It’s more than a TV show for some.

The game is still on!

And here’s something you won’t want to miss. Mark Gatiss has filmed a special message to mark Sherlock‘s anniversary – in character as Sherlock’s older, smarter brother, Mycroft!

Sherlock isn’t returning anytime soon, but Moffat and Gatiss haven’t ruled out the possibility of season 5 happening in a few years’ time. Cumberbatch has said he’d love to play the character into his 50s in the past, too. We’ll have to be patient, then, but we might not have seen Sherlock‘s last bow just yet.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...