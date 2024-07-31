‘She’s snarky’: ‘RHOD’ star Chanel Ayan accuses Melissa Gorga of the ultimate social media no-no

An unexpected crossover in the Real Housewives franchise has shocked fans. Now the Bravo beef has extended from one show to another, more specifically between Real Housewives of Dubai, and the New Jersey series. Melissa Gorga (RHONJ) and Chanel Ayan (RHOD) might have gotten themselves into a potential feud after the latter accused the former of buying Instagram followers.

According to Chanel, Melissa had more followers than her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and Kenya Moore, and questioned if Gorga had paid for her online following on Instagram. Chanel had commented on this under a post made by the Bravo fan page on July 5, 2024.

Reality Blurb shared that Chanel had publicly implied that Melissa couldn’t have an organic 2.8 million followers, and that the only way it was possible for her to pay for it. Chanel cattily observed:

“She can’t have more followers than Teresa or the Kenya Moore. Did she buy them? Sorry not sorry. Don’t care.”

Melissa Gorga’s response to Chanel’s shady remark

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

During her July 11, 2024 episode, Melissa addressed the comment, which she saw as uncalled for. She didn’t understand why Chanel was targeting her on Instagram, as they hardly knew each other. Melissa felt the platform she had built over the years and the connection with her fans was being questioned. She explained that she had shown her true authentic and original self on Instagram, as well as on the Bravo reality show.

Melissa also stated that she served “credit” for her hard work. She claimed that she would never question someone else’s social media audience, and instantly and publicly assume that they might have bought their followers, like Chanel did to her. Gorga insisted, however, that she didn’t want to start any drama or beef with anyone.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that Ayan was a “strong-minded woman,” so she was confused as to why she lowered herself to make a personal attack toward Gorga. Melissa clarified she was not friends with Ayan, and didn’t even “follow her” but she did warn the RHOD cast member to not come after other Real Housewives reality TV celebrities.

Despite this drama, Melissa is ready to talk things out with Chanel in person, and has not closed the door on a friendship. Gorga explained:

“She’s snarky and I think she’s great at what she does. So I don’t… really get. So hit me up, girl, if you ever want to talk, because I’m confused.”

Fans are not sure if the two are on speaking terms or not and whether Chanel apologized for the comments. This might get addressed on RHOD and RHONJ as well.

