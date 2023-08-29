‘She’s the Blanche Devereaux of #RHONY’: Fans draw a line in the sand at Brynn Whitfield’s flirtatious behavior

Brynn’s fans are having a hard time with some of her recent behavior.

Brynn Whitfield is a divisive name in the fandom that follows the every move of The Real Housewives of New York City. While Brynn was certainly making fans out of viewers with vulnerable moments and situations of honesty, a new persona she seems to be embracing is quickly turning audiences against her.

In fact, it’s making them think that she’s putting on a facade for various reasons: everything from looking for attention to dealing with past hurt, but one thing is for sure — she’s making more enemies than she is friends. Most recently, she spent a little too much time and attention on Erin Lichy’s husband, which caused quite a stir.

It wasn’t just that she was being flirty, which is cause enough for concern; it’s that she was doing so at a vow renewal ceremony for Erin and Abe, which is about as tasteless as it gets. Fans of the series took to social media with haste, sharing their distaste — and Brynn is now being compared to a beloved television character, and I’m having a hard time with it.

A thread on X (formerly Twitter) says that Brynn is the Blanche Devereaux of #RHONY, and one thing we’re not going to do is tarnish the name of THE Blanche Devereaux. Yes, our saucy Golden Girl was known for being exceptionally friendly where the opposite sex was concerned, and yes — she didn’t always make women in the room happy with her flirtatious ways; she was open and honest about who she was. Fans believe there’s a stark difference between a TV character fans adore, and a woman who is taking a characterization of sorts and making it a personality trait.

Telling Abe not to slip up and call Erin Brynn when they’re in the middle of their ceremony, and telling him to call her when he’s single didn’t sit right with anyone except — surprise surprise — Brynn and Abe.

Abe took it all in “good fun,” and stuck up for her in one situation while saying it wasn’t the right place in another. So, Abe certainly isn’t getting his roses, either.

Erin made her discomfort with the conversation at the vow renewal ceremony obvious, as she told producers that Brynn lacks something quite important:

“It really p***es me off. She came in, she started some s**t, she said rude things to my husband, she wore her sunglasses the whole time, and then she walked out. Sometimes, she doesn’t have tact.”

Many fans agree, as a social thread has followers of the series up in arms about Brynn’s latest actions.

Brynn making everything sexual is starting to get old.

This #RHONY fan says Brynn would have received a different reaction if she’d been flirting with her husband.

Very old and off putting….like how are are we again!? Also, she did go completely overboard talking to Erin's husband. Brynn would've had to see this hands.

Fans who used to enjoy Brynn in the series are now saying things are rather dull and drab where she’s concerned.

The over-sexualization makes fans, as well as some of the men she encounters, quite uncomfortable. This RHONY fan really enjoyed the vulnerability Brynn shared at first but can’t disregard the obvious:

Especially because that's like all we see of her. I enjoyed her vulnerability about her family, but other than that she's just making every man she comes in contact with uncomfortable.

Blanche may have been quite friendly regarding the opposite sex, but she certainly wasn’t making her many suitors uncomfortable.

The fan who said Brynn was the Blanche does note that she is definitely Blanche without the charm — and we felt seen in that moment. Blanche is charming, but fans don’t see that where Brynn is concerned.

She's the Blanche Devereaux of #RHONY minus the charm

That being said, there’s no excuse for flirting with someone’s husband or making others feel uncomfortable; in fact — with how painful it is to watch, we imagine it’s even worse to experience.

You can keep up with all the latest for the RHONY on Bravo, and don’t worry, Blanche; we’ve got your back — your sultry name won’t be tarnished where we’re concerned. Everyone knows you bring the charm as well as the sex appeal.