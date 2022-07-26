Should you read the ‘Sandman’ comics before watching the series?

Neil Gaiman’s Sandman is one of the most anticipated television adaptions in recent memory. Fans have long been begging for the story to be made into a show or a movie, and they’re finally getting their wish.

However, the Sandman comics are deep, long-running, and complex, meaning there is a lot of ground to cover if you want to read them all. In fact, working through the series often requires using a guide, just to make sure you don’t miss something or read the comics in the wrong order.

However, should you read the comics before the series comes out?

What is Sandman about?

Sandman follows Dream. Dream is the personification of dreams and one of the seven Endless beings. After being trapped for 70 years, Dream sets about rebuilding his fallen kingdom. However, this is easier said than done. And as Dream ventures through many different worlds, he encounters many other beings. Some are old foes while others are new to him, but every meeting draws Dream deeper into the twisted machinations of the Endless.

Do I need to read the comics before I start the series?

In theory, no. While the comics are famous and loved by many fans and adored by critics, they are still only cult classics and are not as universally known as Batman or Superman. So it seems unlikely that DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television will alienate new viewers by making the series inaccessible to those without prior knowledge.

It has also been confirmed that the Sandman series will change some things from the comics, including updating the setting to be closer to the modern day. In an interview with CBC, Gaiman explained that, while the series will stay true to the comics:

“Instead of him being a captive for about 80 years, he’s going to be a captive for about 110 years, and that will change things.”

In a tweet, Gaiman noted that the series: “will be eleven episodes. That’s the start of it all. Preludes and Nocturnes and a little bit more.”

The first season will be eleven episodes. That's the start of it all. Preludes and Nocturnes and a little bit more. https://t.co/tOlfJ1kS1y — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 2, 2019

Preludes and Nocturnes is the first Sandman collection, covering The Sandman #1–8, which hit shelves between 1988 and 1989. So, it seems the series will start at the very beginning, further removing the need for foreknowledge.

Should you read the Sandman comics before the series comes out?

The Sandman comics are considered classics for good reason. While the show will likely do a fantastic job of bringing them to the screen, they will never be able to fully capture the experience of the comics.

Sandman is full of stunning art and clever, genre-bending uses of the comic book medium that many other series have tried to imitate, but have never matched. And, the changes the TV show is making mean that the comics and the show will offer a different look at the same ideas.

So, while you don’t need to read the comics before watching the show, they’re still worth checking out. In fact, as the TV show will likely be forced to cut things from the comics due to time, it might be best to wait until after the show to dive into the comics. So you could use the TV version to see if the storyline and concepts are to your taste.

While it is up to you if you decide to dive into the comics before the show or once it’s finished, you should still explore the Sandman comics as they are a unique experience that every comic fan should enjoy at least once. Especially as Sandman is a fantastic entry point to comics for those who are not into superheroes.