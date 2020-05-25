The Best New TV Series That Arrived On Netflix This Week

Once upon a time, Netflix was simply a streaming service, which means it bought movies and TV shows from other companies and passed them to its subscribers. Then, when the streamer started making enough money, it began to finance its own productions to make content that was – now and always – exclusively available on its own platform.

That business model stuck around for quite a while and made the streamer lots of extra cash. But then coronavirus hit and as the global health crisis put a stop to moviemaking around the world, Netflix slowly reverted back to its original form as a simple video on demand service. For now, at least. This week, then, not unlike the weeks before it, brings a few delayed originals, and a ton of newly-acquired syndicated content.

Probably the biggest show that arrived on the streamer this week was the latest season of The Flash. Following the success of Arrow, The CW got its hands on another DC property and turned it into a mega-hit while the universe’s film equivalent floundered. With six seasons and over 140 episodes available, The Flash explores Barry Allen’s character better than Zack Snyder ever could in a million years, and it does it all while moving at the speed of light.

If you’re a fan of true crime stories – whether presented in documentary style like Abducted in Plain Sight and The Ted Bundy Tapes, or dramatized like Hulu’s The Act and David Fincher’s Mindhunter – you might wanna check out Gambit Films’ recent series Blood and Water. This South African drama, starring Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema, tells the story of a teenage girl who, thanks to a series of unexpected events, discovers she was kidnapped at birth.

Other high-quality TV that arrived on Netflix this week includes the Spanish drama series Control Z, the small town tale Sweet Magnolias and the crazy and hilarious Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series. But tell us, do any of these shows pique your interest? As always, let us know down below.