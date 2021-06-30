Tom Hiddleston To Return As Loki In Marvel-Inspired Simpsons Short On Disney Plus

Coming just a couple of months after their Star Wars crossover sketch, The Simpsons is back with another exclusive Disney Plus short film that collides the yellow family with another iconic franchise. In this case, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney has revealed that a new Marvel-themed skit, titled “The Good, The Bart, and the Loki” is set to debut in just one week’s time.

As the title suggests, this Simpsons short is something of a crossover with D+’s currently unfolding smash-hit Loki TV series. What’s more, fans will be pleased to know that Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role as the Asgardian trickster. According to Deadline’s synopsis for the skit, here’s what it will entail:

“The God of Mischief is banished from Asgard yet again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. In the crossover event—paying tribute to the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as its villains—Loki ultimately ends up joining forces with none other than Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright).”

A teaser poster for “The Good, The Bart, and the Loki” has also been unveiled. A parody of the poster for Avengers: Endgame, it stars a range of Springfield citizens cosplaying as Marvel heroes, including Lisa as Thor, Carl as Blade, Barney as Iron Man and Ned as Ant-Man. Hiddleston’s Simpsons-ified Loki takes center stage, with Bart occupying the villain spot filled by Thanos in the original poster.

On May 4th, AKA Star Wars Day, D+ launched the last Simpsons short, titled “A Force Awakens From Its Nap”, which followed Maggie Simpson’s adventures in a Star Wars-flavored daycare center. This one is actually the first ever Simpsons short film not to feature Maggie in the lead, as they have previously all been silent, visually comedic outings running for about 5-10 minutes. The length of “The Good, The Bart, and the Loki” has yet to be confirmed, but presumably it has a similar runtime.

This new Simpsons short premieres the same day as Loki‘s penultimate episode. Don’t miss them both next Wednesday, July 7th on Disney Plus.