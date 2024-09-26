‘Sister Wives’: Are the Brown family moving home?

The past two-and-a-half years have been pretty turbulent for the Brown family, depicted in the long-running reality series Sister Wives, with family patriarch Kody Brown going from four wives to one in little over a calendar year. Kody’s former wives — Christine, Janelle, and Meri — announced their separations from Kody in late 2021, 2022, and early 2023, respectively, transforming the polygamist family into a monogamous one.

Only Robyn Brown, who wed Kody in 2010 in his only legally binding marriage, remains. Since their splits, Kody’s former wives have begun new romantic relationships, with Christine marrying her new husband, David Woolley, in late 2023.

It’s safe to say the Brown family are occupying much less space on their shared property in Flagstaff, Arizona, known as Coyote Pass, than before Kody’s marriages began dropping like flies. The then-four wives once lived in detached housing on a shared, four-house lot (something Kody once pitched to improve with one large shared home), meaning several buildings on the lot are completely unoccupied.

Are the Brown family ditching the Coyote Pass property?

In late August 2024, In Touch Weekly reported that Robyn and Kody Brown listed their house on Coyote Pass for sale for an asking price of $1,650,000. The property, said to be a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home, standing at 4,476 square feet, is said to be “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge” on the Flagstaff lot, according to the listing.

Christine Brown sold her Coyote Pass property around April 2023, when she moved in with her now-husband David Woolley in Murray, Utah. That same month, fellow ex-sister wife Meri Brown’s Flagstaff property was listed for rent, starting at a cool $5,800 per month, as reported by Yahoo! at the time. It was also stated at the time that Meri had updated her personal and business address to Parowan, Utah, having set up a bed-and-breakfast in her grandmother’s former home.

In August 2024, Janelle listed her late son Garrison’s home in Flagstaff after his tragic death at the age of 25 in March of this year. After her own separation from Kody, Janelle relocated and purchased a $289,000 property in Chocowinity, North Carolina.

As for the Coyote Pass lot as a whole, there doesn’t appear to be any concrete evidence to suggest that Kody is selling the land, especially as Meri’s property is currently still listed as available to rent, according to Zillow, as of September 2024. However, the sale of Kody’s own shared home with Robyn suggests that this could change some time in the near future.

