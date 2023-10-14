Who is David Woolley, the new husband of ‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown?

Congratulations are in order for Sister Wives star Christine Brown – the 51-year-old got married last weekend to her new beau, David Woolley, in a grand family wedding ceremony in her home state of Utah. Brown rose to prominence through her previous, polygamist marriage to Kody Brown, as featured on the ongoing reality series alongside his then-three other wives, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri.

Christine was the first of the sister wives to separate from Kody over the past two decades. As featured in seasons 17 and 18 of the show, they split in late 2021, with Christine departing the shared family home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and relocating to Utah, the family’s original state, prior to moving in 2011. Despite the split, she’s continued to feature as a cast member, often filming confessionals from her new home.

Janelle and Meri Brown followed suit, and separated from Kody just over a year later. No party was legally married at the time of their split, as that only applies to his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown. The rest were “spiritual” unions that did not require formal divorce proceedings. On Instagram, Christine has recently changed her handle to @christine_brownsw, implying (although not confirming), that she is in the process of changing her surname to Woolley.

Brown and Woolley got engaged in April this year, after publicly announcing their relationship two months previously. Speaking earlier this year about her new partner and her recent divorce, Christine told People that he was “the best guy I know.”

Who is David Woolley, the new husband of Christine Brown?

Christine Brown revealed to People that she met her now-husband on a dating site. The former sister wife stated that she messaged him first, arranging to meet in person. By the first date, according to Brown, she knew they had “something really special.”

Although it has not been confirmed when exactly the couple first started their relationship, Christine and David announced it on Valentine’s Day 2023.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s [sic] first breath,” Christine told her 1.3 million followers on Instagram. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

According to Woolley’s Instagram page, he has a big family with eight kids and 11 grandchildren of his own, similarly to Christine, who shares six children with her former husband Kody. David has been married once before, to an unnamed woman for 20 years, “until depression got a hold of her,” according to him. Although not stated outright, he seems to imply in his post that he is a widower, and has been for the past 11 years.

As for a career, Woolley explained on Instagram that he has “been doing drywall since 1980,” and has owned his own company for the past 20 years. This makes him a pretty good match for Christine, who runs her own clothing business, as well as a side hustle in law. As shown through his social media posts, he is a car and sci-fi enthusiast, and often posts photos of his day trips with his extended family.

Christine revealed that when the two first started seeing, she was “so worried about coming with all of my history,” regarding her kids and her ongoing feeling of kinship with her former sister wives, despite her departure from the polygamist sect. However, “[David] knew about polygamy enough, he understood it, we just clicked and it was easy.”

Discussing her transition from a polygamist lifestyle, encouraged by her Mormon faith, Christine struggled to adjust to this change, but was pleasantly surprised by her new partner’s patience and acceptance. In the end, her relationship was more than she hoped for, especially in comparison to her previous marriage.

“He doesn’t care about all the extra stuff that comes with me, and there’s a lot. I’m fairly complicated,” Christine explained. “As a person, when it’s just the two of us, it’s simple. I didn’t know that I could have a simple life with somebody.”