‘Sister Wives’: Why Christine Brown ‘loves’ telling people she’s divorced

Sister Wives star Christine Brown seems to be enjoying monogamy much more than former husband Kody Brown. Kody has recently spoken out about his intent on never finding a new wife again, having been “pushed” out of the polygamy lifestyle. For Christine, however, the split seems to be the best thing to ever happen to her.

Christine recently spoke to People in a video interview with Janelle Brown, a fellow former wife of Kody. The video confirms that the two have now abandoned the practice for now. Christine is engaged to another man, David Woolley, and monogamy seems to be just right for the 51-year-old.

Christine was the first sister wife to leave Kody, having announced their separation from the sect in late 2021, selling her share of their home in Arizona. Christine and Kody had been married – albeit not legally – since 1994. Together, they share six children.

In the video, Christine discusses “wanting more of a romantic marriage” to Kody, and that her former husband could not meet her emotional needs. In an added clip from the show, she talks about looking to find “more joy” in her life, and that she didn’t feel peace or hope, “until i decided to leave.”

Christine also talked about how her fellow sister wives accepted her decision to leave with grace, telling Janelle that she was “always so supportive” of her. She added that Janelle continued that support her after she had left the sect, and that she still regarded her as a sister wife, even after the marriage had ended.

Janelle broke up with Kody a year later, and said that she frequently called Christine for advice during the process of the breakdown of her marriage.

Regarding life after Kody, Christine and Janelle feel a little bit differently. Neither of them were ever legally married to Kody, who was legally wed to Meri from 1990 to 2014, then Robyn from 2014 to the present. Janelle discussed feeling that she could not tell people that she was no longer married, and tells people “I’m no longer with my partner,” or that they simply “split up.”

“I say I’m straight up divorced” Christine said, to Janelle’s surprise. “I love that title. I LOVE saying I’m divorced!”

Christine’s new partner David also has many children, and she explained that he “gets” her polygamist past, offering an emotional support that she’s never had from a husband before.

“When it’s just the two of us, it’s simple,” Christine concluded. “I didn’t know that I could have a simple life with somebody.”