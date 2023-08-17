‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown says he will never practice polygamy again after going down to just one wife

Sister Wives star and Brown family patriarch Kody Brown has no plans to marry again, after losing three out of his four wives across a 14-month window.

Prior to 2021, Kody Brown was married to Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown. Due to bigamy laws in the U.S., Kody was only legally married to Robyn, and the rest were “spiritual” unions, in line with their Mormon beliefs. Robyn is Kody’s only remaining spouse.

Christine Brown left the Brown polygamist sect in November 2021, selling her portion of their shared Flagstaff home back to Kody and his remaining wives. In December 2022, Janelle announced that she and Kody has dissolved their union. Just two months later in January 2023, Meri announced her separation from Kody. The end of the latter two marriages is currently being showcased in season 18 of Sister Wives.

Image via TLC/Discovery Press

Speaking to People about a difficult year, Kody has seemingly sworn off polygamy for life. Now living in monogamy, Brown has no desire to find new sister wives.

“The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that,” Kody revealed. “I feel like I’ve hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I’ve pushed off and am headed to the surface,” he added.

People also spoke to Kody’s former wife, Janelle. Similarly to Kody, Janelle has been put off of the polygamist lifestyle. “I went in with these ideas about how idyllic plural marriage was going to be — but it was really hard,” Janelle admitted. “Meri and I clashed on everything. Kody and I were amazing when it was just us, but the family dynamic was really tough,” she concluded.