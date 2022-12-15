‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown down to one wife after three splitting in just over a year

As Sister Wives heads to its 17th mid-season, fans may be disappointed to discover that the reality series may not get its original premise extended to upcoming installments. The polygamous quadrouple may just have turned into a duo.

Sister-wife Meri Brown just confirmed the shocking news of her breakup with Kody Brown earlier this Thursday. In an interview with People, Meri announced her 32-year marriage ended, as Kody made the decision to break things off – even though she’s still open to reconciliation. Meri admitted while in a conversation with reporter Sukanya Krishnan that Kody singlehandedly made the decision to break things off without even consulting her.

“He [Kody Brown] already made the decision [to end their marriage]. You just saw him say that.”

Meri explained that Kody appeared increasingly frustrated after discovering his ex-wife Christine’s plans to break things off without consulting him when he did the exact same to Meri. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,'” Meri said. “Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Although their marriage hasn’t officially seen the divorce papers just yet, Meri assures that Kody has no plans to rekindle their love and relationship. Unable to find a future for a one-sided marriage, Meri sadly admitted that Kody made the decision to stop the relationship while trying to avoid judgment from the public eye.

“I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are [not acting as married], don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’ And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'”

Last November, Christine Brown decided to end her marriage with Kody after more than 25 years of marriage. About a year after, Janelle Brown also joined her ex-sister wife in admitting that her relationship with Kody had come to an end. Meri now joins the sister duo, thus marking the ending of Kody’s three marriages in less than a year – even though Meri openly admitted to being willing to give their marriage another go, saying “I would [think about reconciliation]. I definitely would. But I don’t think that he’s interested.”

Remaining strong, however, is Kody’s marriage with Robyn, his fourth and currently only wife. Only time will tell where the show will be going from here on out, and whether Robyn Brown will remain by his side after all that has happened.