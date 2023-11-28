Sister Wives: Where to watch Christine and David Woolley’s wedding special

Today, TLC has announced a two-part limited series, showcasing the wedding of Sister Wives star Christine Brown, and her new husband, David Woolley, a businessman who runs his own drywall business in Brown’s home state of Utah.

From 1994 to 2021, Christine was married to Kody Brown, as part of a polygamist marriage alongside fellow wives Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown. The latest season of Sister Wives has shown the fallout from Christine and Kody’s surprise divorce, which shook the Brown family and all of Kody’s remaining marriages to their cores.

Christine met David on a dating site shortly after her split from Kody and decided to pursue a life of monogamy after she struggled with the polygamist dynamic. They announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day this year, with the couple getting engaged just two months later. Christine has described David as the “love of [her] life” on her social media channels, revealing that the pair bonded over both having large families. With this familiarity, Christine has stated that David was very understanding of her experience with polygamy, and that “we just clicked and it was easy.”

Christine and David united their families in a recent October wedding ceremony, attended by family and friends. The nuptials have been subject to significant interest by Sister Wives viewers, especially over who may – or may not – have attended the ceremony, which will soon be revealed in the TV special.

The official press release says:

“After years of struggling in her plural marriage to Kody, Christine Brown has met the love of her life — David Woolley. After a year-long courtship, they are getting married! Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Utah, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having.”

Where to watch Christine and David Woolley’s wedding special

Part one of Christine and David’s two-part wedding special will air on the TLC network on Sunday, January 7th, 2024, at 10 pm, Eastern Time (ET), or 9pm, Central Time (CT). Part two will air the following week, on January 14th, at the same time on the TLC channel. For streaming access, the special should be available on TLC’s official partnered streamer, Discovery Plus, where all eighteen seasons of Sister Wives are available.

It should be noted that the special is separate from Sister Wives, which saw the season eighteen finale and reunion special air this month. Season nineteen of Sister Wives has not officially been announced by TLC, but the fact that the network is keeping the former wives of Kody Brown in its stratosphere makes it most likely that the long-running reality series will continue in some form, even if the Brown family is no longer polygamist.