Smallville Stars To Reunite With One Lucky Fan To Raise Money For Charity

The original Smallville trio of Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristen Kreuk are reuniting for a very special cause. The stars of The CW’s beloved Superman prequel are coming together for a virtual chat with one lucky fan in order to raise money for the children and families of the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has been organized by Omaze and here’s how they describe the special meeting with the DC legends on their site:

“We’ve got something really super for you… a virtual cast reunion with Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum! That’s right, the trio you knew and loved for 10 seasons is hopping on a video chat together to hang out, talk and answer all your questions. Get the behind-the-scenes scoop on your favorite episodes (you know the ones you watch over and over again). Find out their first impressions of each other—and how they changed after working so long together. Ask them what they miss most about the superhuman super-awesome show. Needless to say, you’ll be in for a memorable reunion.”

Smallville Stars Return To Iconic Location In Crisis On Infinite Earths Set Pic 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Welling played the pre-flight ‘n’ tights Clark Kent on all 10 seasons of the show, which began back in 2001, with Kreuk (high school crush Lana Lang) and Rosenbaum (best friend turned nemesis Lex Luthor) co-starring with him for the first seven seasons. Kreuk then returned for a multi-episode guest spot in season 8, with Rosenbaum also coming back for a cameo in the series finale.

Smallville‘s been off the air for nine years now, but it’s just as popular as ever. Welling recently reprised his role for a memorable scene in the second episode of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which revealed that Clark ultimately settled down with Lois Lane (Erica Durance) for a happy life as an ordinary human on the Kent farm. Rosenbaum was offered a part in “Crisis,” too, but turned it down. It’s unknown of Kreuk has ever had the chance to appear in the Arrowverse, but maybe that’s something the winner could ask her during this chat.

No donation or payment is necessary to enter the sweepstakes, though obviously giving something to this worthy cause would be the Superman thing to do. Follow the link below to find out more about how you can take part in this Smallville reunion.