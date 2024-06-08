Smiling Friends episode 6
‘Smiling Friends’ season 2 episode 6 release date, confirmed

So far every episode has been funnier than the one before it!
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
Published: Jun 8, 2024 09:33 am

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest series of Smiling Friends then what are you even doing?

From the minds of YouTube animator Zach Hadel (Psychipebbles) and Michael Cusack (creator of YOLO), Smiling Friends has taken the internet by storm, dethroning some of Adult Swim’s other well-known cartoons to become one of the most talked about shows. Its weird humor will feel very familiar to anyone who grew up watching these types of animators on YouTube.

It was a long wait between seasons one and two, and it’s pretty depressing to think we’re already over halfway through this second season, but at least we can say it didn’t disappoint! Every episode so far has taken Smiling Friends to new comedic heights and overall it’s been a massive improvement from the first season, which was also very good. We’re all eagerly awaiting the next episode, but, in case, you’ve forgotten when it’s dropping, we’re here to remind you.

Smiling Friends season 2 episode 6 release date

Since the episodes first started dropping back in May, there’s been a pretty regular release schedule. According to Adult Swim, new episodes will arrive every Sunday night at midnight PT/ 3 a.m. ET. New episodes will also be available to stream on Max the following day. The sixth episode, titled “Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. The Alien,” will be available to stream at the same time as the other already released and upcoming episodes.

The promo for the new episode shows Charlie and Pim joining a UFO-hunting group in the middle of a crop field before being abducted by aliens. Of course, we’ll have to wait until Sunday night to find out what happens next.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.