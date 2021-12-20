Snoop Dogg’s murder trial is being turned into a miniseries

Starz has confirmed a second season of A Moment in Time, an anthology series exploring true criminal events throughout hip-hop history, is under development.

The second season, currently titled A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case, will follow the events in 1993 when rapper Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of rival gang member Philip Woldermariam.

The trial took place during the release of Snoop’s debut album titled Doggystyle, which featured the track Murder was the Case. The series will explore the publicity of the case, which not only contributed to Snoop’s five million album sales at the time, but also saw prosecutors use Murder was the Case‘s violent lyrics against the rapper at trial.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be an executive producer on the project, alongside Snoop Dogg. Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter:

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom…The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

Snoop emphases how important the story was to him and that he was waiting for a partner that would help tell the story authentically.

“I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career, and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

Murder was the Case doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing. The first season of the series, titled Massacre, is also yet to air. That season will focus on the tension between 50 Cent and The Game which spawned an all-out street war.