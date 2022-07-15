Somehow, ‘Zootopia’ erotica appears in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’

In a series that largely deals with an evil corporation who keep producing zombies and weird, freakish bad guys, it’s Zootopia erotica that has truly scared viewers of Netflix’s new Resident Evil series.

There’s been a lot of hype for the latest attempt to bring Resident Evil into a live-action setting, following several mostly poorly received films in the 2000s starring a certain Milla Jovovich. Which, somehow, got five sequels. Now, we’re in a new age and Resi is on Netflix.

But, like a teenage boy drawing on a bathroom wall, it’s inexplicably gotten horny and weird out of absolutely nowhere. In another chapter of “is the internet too powerful to exist”, Zootopia pornography has been referenced in the new Netflix series. In case you were ever curious, Zootopia porn is now canon in Resident Evil.

ZOOTOPIA PORN IS CANON IN THE RESIDENT EVIL UNIVERSE



U HEARD IT HERE FIRST FOLKS pic.twitter.com/Gl5c6cjwYI — Ramges Jeyes 🆓 best pld in batasan hills (@Reyesynthesis) July 14, 2022

The internet certainly had a fascination with Zootopia’s cast of characters, and possibly the film’s biggest footprint is the strange few months where heaps of erotica was made from it. A testament to the mid-2010s “furry” era and also to the advent of independent artists doing commissions.

Audiences are mostly shocked by the reference to Zootopia porn in its pilot episode, and nobody is quite sure what on earth is going on in the writers room.

Netflix made a resident evil TV show and I want you to the the first episode features a high school fight over being vegan, lemon stealing whores reference and "Disney's Zootopia" porn is mentioned. — Outcast Stars (@Outcaststars) July 14, 2022

Why is there a line about reading Zootopia porn in the Resident Evil Netflix series???? — WreckinRod (@WreckinRod) July 14, 2022

why did the mc of the resident evil show just say she reads zootopia porn 🙁 — lindsey ⭐️ (@heathrmasons) July 14, 2022

The pilot episode does its utmost to seem hip and cool with the kids, referencing things such as “4chan virgins”, Pornhub, and furry erotica. The question must be asked, which is: why? The game series it is based upon never went near any of these subjects, and, again, is primarily focused on the Umbrella Corporation and horrific villains like Albert Wesker.

Fans have shared their dismay at the inability for anyone to just make a good Resident Evil movie or series, and you have to wonder if this series is the death knell for adaptations for the beloved horror action franchise.

I always wanted Resident Evil to acknowledge Zootopia porn https://t.co/6FTVsyoHjA — Shin Common Writer (@RileyMo23340515) July 14, 2022

Ngl seeing screengrabs of that shitty netflix resident evil show trying to be "hip" by mentioning "4chan virgins" & "zootopia porn" (that was from the leaked script)



Makes me look back and think i judged Paul W.S. Andersons RE fanfiction/welcome to raccoon city too harshly. pic.twitter.com/0Wn4OLV77D — The Cynical Knight (@vgkid415) July 15, 2022

I saw two clips of the Netflix resident evil series about pirating anime and zootopia porn



Never getting watched — Quan (@NebulaGray_) July 15, 2022

Fans can take some solace in knowing that Resident Evil’s video games have never been better, and with a remake of Resident Evil 4 coming soon, they’ll be able to take their minds off of main characters yiffing.

If you need your fix of yiffing, Resident Evil is currently available to stream on Netflix. We’re sorry.