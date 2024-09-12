Something wicked this way comes: 5 spooky series sure to take your breath away this fall

With Halloween less than two months away, we’re well into the atmospheric fall period many refer to as “spooky season“. With spooky season invariably comes a sea of scary movies — Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is already here, and horror fans have the likes of Terrifier 3, Smile 2, and Hellboy: The Crooked Man to look forward to this year, for example — but there are always a plethora of dark television shows released around this time, too.

This year is no different, as several chilling series are set to hit the small screen across various platforms. Here are five we’re excited about that you should indulge in as the nights draw in.

Agatha All Along

It’s rare for Marvel to dive into the supernatural side of their comic books in their live-action productions (Blade, Ghost Rider, and Werewolf by Night excepted), but they’re about to do so head first with an upcoming Disney Plus television series.

Agatha All Along is a spin-off from 2021’s series WandaVision, which introduced the eponymous Agatha Harkness as an antagonist for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff to deal with. The brilliant Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as Harkness, and she’ll be joined by the likes of Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza as members of her newly formed coven (as per IMDb).

The witchy goodness will be wonderful in this one, making it perfect for the spooky season, and it’s bound to be a hit with such a tremendous cast in tow. Nine episodes will be released, with the first two on Sep. 18, followed by seven more, released one per week until Nov. 6.

Teacup

The horror series Teacup is set on an isolated ranch in rural Georgia, where several people are forced to band together to combat a mysterious threat. Beyond that, little is known about the plot, but the imagery released to date suggests it’ll be terrifying.

The series will star Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman, with support from the likes of Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, and Émilie Bierre (as per IMDb). Horror icon James Wan (co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchise and creator of The Conjuring universe) is an executive producer, which is a great indicator of its potential.

Teacup is coming to Peacock and will comprise eight episodes, with two being released weekly, starting Oct. 10 and ending on Halloween.

Hysteria!

Hysteria! is a thriller drama set during the infamous Satanic panic of the 1980s — a period when baseless conspiracy theories about satanic cults committing mass abuse spread across the United States. The series will see a town’s beloved quarterback go missing and subsequent rumors about occult and Satanic influence. When a local band takes advantage of the fad by rebranding themselves as a Satanic metal group, they become the targets of a witch hunt.

The series will star Julie Bowen of Happy Gilmore fame, who will receive support from the likes of Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, and Anna Camp (as per IMDb).

All eight episodes of the show will be released on Peacock on Oct. 18.

Grotesquerie

Grotesquerie is a horror drama series that follows a detective, Lois Tryon, who must work with a local nun named Sister Megan to discover who is responsible for a spate of heinous crimes causing havoc in their community and profoundly affecting their personal lives. In the process, they uncover a sinister web.

It will star Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance, with Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, and Travis Kelce in supporting roles (as per IMDb).

Ten episodes of the show are coming to FX, with two releasing weekly, starting Sep. 24 and ending Oct. 23.

The Penguin

Anything related to Batman and Gotham City (a city of gothic architecture and countless masked individuals) intrinsically lends itself perfectly to spooky season and Halloween. That notion certainly applies to The Penguin, a series that begins one week after the events of 2022’s The Batman and chronicles the rise to power of the eponymous Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

It sees Colin Farrell reprising his role as Cobblepot from The Batman. He’ll be joined by the likes of Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Clancy Brown (as per IMDb).

The Penguin will consist of ten episodes and air weekly on HBO from Sep. 19 to Nov. 10, keeping you occupied throughout the entirety of this spooky season.

