Songwriters Reveal Creative Process Behind Captain America Musical In Hawkeye

Ever since the first trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye debuted in September, fans have latched on to the Hamilton-inspired Rogers: The Musical that will play a role in the new series.

In a new interview with the songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who co-wrote the song from the musical that will appear in the series, Marvel.com revealed some interesting new details about the creative process behind Marvel’s decision to include a Broadway musical in a Marvel series.

“[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I’m sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,’” Shaiman told Marvel.com. “I knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I’ve written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”

New Hawkeye Image Reveals The Two Archers And Their Dog 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Shaiman goes on to explain how he watched Marvel movies with his husband, who possesses a deep knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, watching movies with him and asking questions to piece together the various narratives and characters to come up with different ideas for lyrics.

It’s been a busy year for Marvel with several new films and series including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If..?, and Eternals. Even with all of these additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are still two more series and another film yet to release before year’s end, and Hawkeye is up next.

The series will star Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, and Vera Farmiga and is scheduled to release in just a couple of weeks on Nov. 24.