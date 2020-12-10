Netflix Developing New Sonic The Hedgehog Animated Series

A new Sonic the Hedgehog TV series is apparently on its way to Netflix. SEGA’s superstar rodent is enjoying a major resurgence of popularity right now thanks to the success of Paramount’s live-action movie, starring Ben Schwartz as the voice of the hedgehog and James Marsden as his human pal, which arrived earlier this year. And along with a sequel being in the works, Sonic is about to star in his own CG-animated series, too.

Though we’re not sure we’re meant to know that just yet. This morning, official Netflix account @NXOnNetflix shared the news and here’s how their announcement read: “Rings? Check. Sneakers? Check. Speed? SONIC. SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog races onto Netflix in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainHQ and @ManOfActionEnt premiering in 2022.”

No sneak peek at the animation style or Sonic’s design was revealed, but a graphic of the gaming icon in silhouette running towards the Netflix logo was attached, as you can see below.

Curiously, shortly after the announcement posted, it was removed from the @NxOnNetflix account. It seems that they jumped the gun on some embargo, then, and let slip the news before it was meant to go up. But we should get a further announcement that offers additional information very soon.

Of course, there’ve been various Sonic animated shows over the years, ranging from kid-friendly Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog in 1993 to the most recent one, Sonic Boom, which ran from 2014-2017. Netflix’s Sonic the Hedgehog series will be the sixth small screen incarnation of the character overall and as far as we know, it’ll be a completely different beast from the movie franchise.