Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theatres around the globe late last week and the team behind the movie is already showing their excitement for more to come in its universe.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm, director Jeff Fowler shared his excitement for the studio’s recently announced Knuckles series which will act as a spinoff for the character who was first seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Fowler said that while the series is only in the early stages of production, there are many different directions that the character can take.

“Oh, it’s very early with all of that [the Knuckles series]. One thing I knew after we finished the film, people are going to love this character. They’re going to love Idris playing this character and they’re going to want more of Knuckles absolutely. So right now, all the focus is just on getting people excited and getting them out to see the sequel. Then, we’ll go from there. He’s such a wonderful character that there are so many different ways that you can go [in the series] that fans could really get excited by, so that will hopefully all come along very soon. But for now, I’m just so excited to get people to see the sequel.”

These comments line up with what Knuckles’ voice actor Idris Elba said last week when he shared that they hadn’t yet decided exactly how the show would explore the character.

Paramount is gearing up for many more adventures in this universe even outside of the upcoming series with a third film already being confirmed. As the Knuckles series is still a ways away, you can check out Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theatres around the world right now.