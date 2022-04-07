Idris Elba offers an update on ‘Knuckles the Echidna’ spinoff series

Idris Elba’s Knuckles the Echidna is the breakout star of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with the British actor’s deep dulcet tones making hearts flutter around the world. The character spends much of the sequel as an antagonist for Sonic, having been convinced he’s the bad guy by Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik.

Now that the dust is settling on the sequel, fans have begun to look forward to what’s next. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 appearing in the next few years is now locked in, though before that we’ll get a Knuckles-focused series on Paramount Plus. This was announced last month, and now Screen Rant has a quote from Elba shedding some light on it:

Well, we don’t know what it is yet, but we’re finding it. Knuckles is a fish out of water. He’s new to the planet. I think we might explore that little food blog or something.

The Knuckles show may just be the first in the burgeoning Sonic cinematic universe. President of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins said last month that:

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sega, Neal Moritz, and all our creative partners as we explore additive ways to holistically scale the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise across platforms and captivate its loyal audience around the world.”

With the tease of a major fan favorite antihero joining the franchise for part three, the possibilities are massive. A Knuckles show with him learning about life on Earth sounds very funny, but what else could be coming? Might we get a female-focused Sonic movie about Amy Rose, Rogue the Bat, and Cream the Rabbit? How about watching the Chaotix crew launch their hip-hop career? And — of course — ‘Sega Bass Fishing with Big the Cat’ is a complete no-brainer.

Here’s hoping we get more on their plans soon. The Knuckles show is scheduled for Paramount Plus in 2023 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters.