The journey toward Paramount Pictures’ live-action Sonic franchise has been a long one.

When fans got their first look at the live-action version of their favorite blue hedgehog, the backlash was immediate and severe. So severe, in fact, that the film’s original release date was pushed back by several months so the team could re-work Sonic’s appearance. Several months later, when Sonic the Hedgehog finally hit theaters, it starred a far less monstrous version of its speedy protagonist.

Fans were delighted to see their voices heard when genuine changes were made to Sonic before he debuted on screens in February of 2020. The original version was thoroughly roasted online, but the final product actually managed to balance a cute, charming style with a level of realism that didn’t make him completely unsuitable for a live-action release.

[Sonic the Hedgehog movie pitch meeting]



Jim Carrey: [chanting] teeth, teeth –

Director: teeth, TEETH

Paramount execs [pounding the table]: TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! https://t.co/eDzzAmSjDC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) April 30, 2019

The team behind Sonic the Hedgehog stuck to their new design and a relatively similar release schedule during the development of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The sequel brought on even more stellar cast members, adding Idris Elba to the voice cast alongside Ben Schwartz and original Tails voice actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey. It hits theaters Friday, April 8, 2022, just over two years after the first film debuted.

Fans, some of whom have yet to feast their eyes on the Sonic sequel, are already eagerly awaiting news of a third Sonic film. Despite mixed reviews for the second, a third film is already in development alongside work on a spin-off series starring Elba’s Knuckles.

When does Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release?

Image via Paramount Pictures

News about the eventual release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still exceedingly slim. The second film is about to land in theaters and the team behind the slew of live-action Sonic adaptations is still focused on the current film’s success. The sequel’s mixed reviews aren’t stopping Paramount from plunging into yet another film, but it could affect when fans will get to see it.

Based on the first two film’s release schedules, it seems fair to assume that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters in the early summer months of 2024. The first film was released in Feb. of 2020 and the second is arriving in theaters two years and two months later. If the third film follows a similar schedule, it should release right around June of 2024, or perhaps a bit earlier.

The summer months are always a good time to release a fun, family-friendly film like Sonic, but they also present far more competition. Many of the year’s biggest blockbusters are released during the summer, which may urge Paramount Pictures to release Sonic the Hedgehog 3 a bit earlier — or perhaps a bit later — to ensure that its film isn’t up against any serious competition when it hits theaters.