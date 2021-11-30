‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator developing new TV series for Netflix

If you’re looking for someone to help craft a TV series featuring a morally complex protagonist that plays both sides of the law and is capable of doing things equal parts terrible and honorable in order to protect the ones they love, then Kurt Sutter would be near the top of the list.

Having gotten his start on Shawn Ryan’s acclaimed and awards-laden modern classic The Shield, Sutter went on to create Sons of Anarchy and spinoff Mayans M.C., which have each cultivated a sizeable and dedicated fanbase. Sure, The Bastard Executioner didn’t fare too well and was canceled after a single season, but he’s now thrown his lot in with Netflix.

After recently signing on to make his feature directorial debut on the platform’s period thriller This Beast, Sutter is now set to develop episodic effort The Abandons as per Deadline, continuing Netflix’s desire to churn out top-tier Westerns after Scott Frank’s miniseries Godless and the feature-length The Harder They Fall came in for high praise from critics and audiences.

The core concept will trace the origins of La Cosa Nostra and how the organization was born in the 1850s with Sicilian migrants finding themselves standing up to their oppressors and gaining notoriety at outlaws, which eventually culminated in an evolution into one of the most powerful criminal outfits in the country.