The development of a new television series based on God of War has just been confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during a recent investor briefing.

It seems that the earlier reports which began circulating online in March weren’t unfounded, after all, with Sony looking to bring the story of Kratos, the titular God of War, to the small screens with the help of Amazon Studios. The confirmation comes courtesy of Jim Ryan, who announced the series alongside adaptations for Horizon Zero Dawn and Gran Turismo.

Sony IR – 3 positives in the presentation 1) Horizon (Netflix), God of War (Amazon) and Gran Turismo in TV development 2) 2 live service games coming in FY3/23 are not Destiny and 3) PC gaming revenues will surge 3.8x in FY3/23 (which I think relates to live service games) #sony — David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 26, 2022

God of War is one of the oldest franchises to carry the PlayStation name, starting all the way back in 2005 with the first game, directed by David Jaffe and released for PlayStation 2. Since then, the IP has turned into a flagship brand for Sony Interactive Entertainment, and the latest rebooted game in the series, 2018’s God of War, has not only managed to go down as one of the best games in history but also one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games in the eighth generation.

Suffice it to say, it was only a matter of time before Sony developed a live-action movie or television show based on God of War as well, especially considering the company’s noticeable strides in that regard over the past few years with a movie adaptation of Uncharted and a TV series based on The Last of Us.

It’s yet to be revealed if the upcoming Prime Video series will depict the events of the 2018 game or go further back into the Greek mythology era when Kratos brutally slaughtered the whole pantheon of Olympian gods in a gruesome quest for revenge.

But regardless of that, I think we can all agree that it’s high time an actor took on Kratos and broke out the iconic Blades of Chaos in live-action form.