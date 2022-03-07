Stop everything, there’s a ‘God of War’ show in the works

One of PlayStation’s flagship titles is potentially getting a TV adaptation. God of War, one of the most popular video games of all time, could land on Prime Video in the near future, according to a report by Deadline.

Some big names at Amazon are reportedly involved, like executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who are responsible for the screen adaptation of the ultra-popular sci-fi series The Expanse. Rafe Judkins, The Wheel of Time executive producer, is also involved.

For the uninitiated, God of War debuted in 2005 on the PlayStation 2, and there have been numerous sequels and spinoffs since then. The game is based on ancient mythology and tells the story of Kratos, the eventual God of War.

The latest entry, 2018’s God of War, introduced Kratos’ son and a whole new narrative bent for the series, and the franchise has a ton of material to mine for a show. Video game adaptations are hot right now – both The Witcher and Castlevania have been huge hits for Netflix.

An adaptation of the futuristic driving destruction game Twisted Metal is on the way over at Peacock with Anthony Mackie, and Pedro Pascal is starring in a show based on the dystopian virus game The Last of Us. Paramount Plus has a much-hyped version of Halo on the way as well.

Amazon seems to be making more and more forays into video game adaptations, and it just announced a show based on the fame Fallout starring Emmy nominated actor Walton Goggins.

The next God of War game is reportedly being released later this year (although no firm date yet). It’s called God of War: Ragnarok.