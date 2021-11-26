South Park‘s COVID-19 special titled South Park: Post Covid premiered with a “shocking” death of one of the four core characters on Nov. 25.

The hour-long TV movie follows Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, and Kyle Broflovski’s life after Coronavirus. Throughout the course of the special, the children are seen living their unforeseen lives as adults. Brace yourself, as the episode spoiler begins here.

The character that doesn’t make it to the future is Kenny McCormick. In South Park: Post COVID, McCormick became a well-known activist and worked on a secret project before his untimely death. In the episode, his friends are left to follow the clues he left behind to solve the mystery surrounding his death.

The Best Halloween Episodes Of South Park 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Last month, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone disclosed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, additional details regarding their movie deal with Viacom. Parker said, “With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed, and they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

Stone added, “We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hour-long made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

South Park: Post Covid is available to view on Comedy Central and Paramount+.