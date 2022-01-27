Watch: ‘Space Force’ season two trailer gets the gang back together

Created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, Space Force is a workplace comedy, much like Carell’s famous The Office. The second run of episodes is due on February 18, and fans are excited to see what happens next in the team’s mission to get ‘boots on the moon by 2024.’

The sophomore season of Space Force seems to be about the team proving that they’re just as important as the other branches of the armed forces, while also dealing with smaller issues along the way, much like any other workplace. With a star-studded cast featuring Steve Carell as team leader, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and more, you don’t have to guess why it’s so popular.

Other actors included in this season are Lisa Kudrow and Tim Meadows, comedy royalty in their own respective rights. Co-creator Greg Daniels has already revealed that new writers have been hired, and the shoot was made more flexible, as opposed to the specific and rigid scheduling of the first. One of the main things they did was bring on Parks and Rec.’s Norm Hiscock as a co-showrunner, while director Ken Kwapis is on board for the entirety of season two.

Space Force should be even funnier than the first, then, but only time will tell. For now, we at least have the trailer, which gives us a first look at the cast and characters, both old and new.