Spectacular Spider-Man Fans Plan Online Campaign To Revive The Animated Show

Fan campaigns are everywhere you look these days, and for the most part, they tend to fall on deaf ears. If anything, the Snyder Cut of Justice League seems to be the exception, because unless something drastic changes, we won’t be seeing an Alita: Battle Angel sequel, a second outing for Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo or a fourth season of Daredevil that would have the Marvel Cinematic Universe pick up where Netflix left off. However, that hasn’t stopped supporters of animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man from banding together in an effort to try and revive the show more than a decade after it was pulled from the airwaves after just two seasons and 26 episodes.

Of course, the web-slinging superhero has been the star of countless animated projects over the decades from the classic 1960s version to Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which debuted on Disney Junior just recently. The Spectacular Spider-Man, though, was the subject of widespread critical acclaim and still boasts a strong following, with many lauding it as one of the greatest animated comic book shows ever made. And as you can see below, the campaign kicks off in earnest this week.

🚨 EVENT 🚨 Together as a fandom, we’ve seen how much our voice matters, so let’s go out and show @SonyAnimation @Marvel @SonyPictures @Disney That we want to see Spectacular Spider-Man return for a season 3. On January 9th we trend#SaveSpectacularSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/avmX1rN5GG — Daily Spectacular Spider-Man (@EARTH_26496) December 31, 2020

Co-creator Greg Weisman knows a thing or two about cult favorite shows being canned before their time having also attempted to drum up support for a Gargoyles revival. But with Disney making original streaming content their number one priority moving forward, and the television rights for Spider-Man recently revering back to Marvel from Sony, this one might actually stand a chance of succeeding.

Weisman originally planned for The Spectacular Spider-Man to run for five seasons and 65 episodes as well, so he clearly knows exactly where the story is heading should the online movement succeed. And at this point, we’ll definitely be keeping our fingers crossed.