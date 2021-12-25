‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ recruits ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ artist

As if you needed any more indication that the working relationship between Marvel Studios and Sony is stronger than ever, the mere existence of Spider-Man: Freshman Year should do it.

Even as recently as earlier this year, one of What If…?‘s producers admitted that Sony may have been the reason why Tom Holland didn’t voice Spider-Man in the Disney Plus animated series, but now Kevin Feige’s outfit are developing an entire Spidey show in conjunction with its former rival studio.

Harley Quinn veteran Liza Singer revealed herself to be part of the Freshman Year team shortly after the Disney Plus Day announcement, and another new addition to the creative team has been made. Taking to Twitter, Star Trek: Lower Decks and My Adventures with Superman‘s Li Cree has announced her involvement in the MCU effort, as you can see below.

ready to welcome 2022 with a new adventure, i am so excited (and still in incredible shock) to share that starting in january i’ll be a storyboard artist at marvel studios for spider-man freshman year!! words cannot describe how honored i am to be a part of this production✨✨ pic.twitter.com/0Tu51DSQDh — li.cree | 애리 🔜 MARVEL (@38___sr) December 24, 2021

A prequel set before the events of Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home, Spider-Man: Freshman Year is a key part of Marvel’s increased focus on animation moving forward, with Season 2 of What If…?, Marvel Zombies, I Am Groot and X-Men ’97 joining it on the in-development slate.

Now that several of the key creatives are now in place, it might not be all that long before we discover the identity of the voice cast, or potentially a release window.