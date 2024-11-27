‘Spider-Man’ star swings into new universe after signing on to star in Shane Gillis’ new Netflix comedy ‘Tires’

There are not a lot of Marvel actors that you would expect to see showing up in a comedy series created by breakout comedian Shane Gillis, but among them all, one you might not have even considered is Thomas Haden Church. Well good news… it’s actually happening.

Church is known for several film and television roles, but his biggest have been playing Sandman in both Spider-Man 3, and then a decade later for the multiverse crossover film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now the MCU star is about to join a new universe, the Tires universe.

The cast of Shane Gillis’ comedy show Tires is now a little larger, as Church has signed on to join in on the comedy fun. The actor will appear in the Netflix series’ second season, which is currently scheduled to be released sometime during 2025.

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

Variety reports that Church will be playing Shane’s father in the show, a who is described as a “wealthy but immature father.” The logline adds that Church’s character is a “grown-up version of Shane [who] enjoys owning various businesses in Florida where he resides, throwing back margaritas and flirting with waitresses.” Given the versatility Church has shown in his previous roles, the actor has all of the tools necessary to nail this, and we’re almost certain that he will.

Since his return to Marvel in 2019, Church has appeared in three projects, the movie Accidental Texan, and two TV appearances including Fired on Mars, and Twisted Metal, the latter of which is a Prime Video game adaptation. Outside of his time fighting Spider-Man, Church also made a name for himself starring in movies that include Easy A and The Peanut Butter Falcon. Despite being a veteran in the industry, the star continues to remain active by appearing in new projects each year.

Season one of Tires starred Gillis alongside fellow creator Steve Gerben, and fellow comedians Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias. Alongside that assortment of comedians, there were several guest appearances from other comedians throughout the six-episode run, including Andrew Schulz, Anthony Moore and John McKeever, among others.

Image via Netflix

There’s no release date for Tires season 2 yet, and all we know so far is that it will be here sometime in 2025. The good news is that there is a synopsis for the upcoming season that shared by Variety, so fans can get an idea of what’s going to happen to these characters in the next installment.

“After the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will (Gerben) and Shane (Gillis) rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.”

Expect to see the cast grow further ahead of the show’s release. Expect to see Church make his debut as Phil when Tires is back next year, though we doubt he’ll be quite as sandy as some of his previous outings. You can stream all of the show’s first season on Netflix right now.

