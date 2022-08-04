Spider-Man 3 is once again being discussed as perhaps an underrated gem of a comic book movie — or a film deserving of its poor reputation, depending on who you talk to — on this, any random day of the week.

For better or for worse, Spider-Man 3 was trending on Twitter Thursday as fans of the Sam Raimi-directed threequel gave their reappraisal of the movie that birthed a thousand memes.

“Spider-Man 3 is nowhere near the worst Spider-Man movie,” one commentator wrote. “But I don’t think CBM Twitter is ready for that conversation.”

Spider-Man 3 is nowhere near the worst Spider-Man movie



But I don't think CBM Twitter is ready for that conversation. pic.twitter.com/cGY56XGsVB — Nora 'Synth Gridlock' VA (@Nora_Synth) August 4, 2022

Comparing the film to other 2000s-era superhero flops, one fan was convinced “Spider-Man 3 does not deserve to be grouped in with x men 3 and blade 3.”

Spider-Man 3 does not deserve to be grouped in with x men 3 and blade 3 — Spider-Ken #ReleaseBatgirl 🦇👧 (@SpiderKen1995) August 3, 2022

One Twitter user even claimed the Tobey Maguire-starring swan song was even better than most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s endless stream of movies today.

Spider-Man 3 clears about 90% of the MCU movies https://t.co/W7MqL2aVyf — Dromel 🎃🇪🇸 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Dromel4) August 3, 2022

Another fan, who was watching the movie with his son, acknowledged that while Spider-Man 3 doesn’t quite hold up to its predecessors, “there is a lot of good stuff in the movie.”

“Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock begging God to kill Peter Parker is my absolute favorite.”

My son is watching Spider-Man 3 for probably the hundredth time and while I don’t think the movie is as good as its predecessors, there is a lot of good stuff in the movie. Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock begging God to kill Peter Parker is my absolute favorite. — F. This Fitzgerald (@timidwerewolf) August 4, 2022

When prompted to rank all the Spider-Man movies, ever, one Twitter user made the bold proclamation that Spider-Man 3 was, in fact, the GOAT.

Spider-Man 3 > any other Spider-Man — CB (@SurrenderMonke4) August 4, 2022

If you’re not convinced of Spider-Man 3‘s greatness, consider the fact that Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani gave the movie four and a half stars on the movie review-based social media site Letterboxd and called it “unironically great.” That may sound like an arbitrary endorsement, at first, until you realize Vellani is such a cinephile with high standards, she gave Captain Marvel only two out of five stars — ouch! — as We Got This Covered previously reported.